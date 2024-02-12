High severity warning issued for ChromeOS and Edge browser users

Google Chrome Operating system and Microsoft Edge web browser users have received high-severity warnings about multiple security vulnerabilities that affect the security of the user’s system and data. The high severity warning has been issued by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-in).

As per the CERT-in warning, the hackers could exploit the multiple security vulnerabilities to bypass security restrictions to gain access to users’ data in Chrome OS and run malicious code on Microsoft Edge.

CERT-in’s high severity-rated warning has warned that the vulnerabilities might bring serious security threats for users who are using outdated versions. According to the notification, any third party could take advantage of the insufficient data validation in Extensions on Chrome OS to persuade users to visit a specially crafted web page, where they can exploit these vulnerabilities.

The Google Chrome OS version that is affected by these vulnerabilities are Google Chrome OS LTS channel version prior to 114.0.5735.350 (Platform Version: 15437.90.0). Meanwhile, the Microsoft Edge versions of Microsoft Edge (Stable) prior to 121.0.2277.98 and Microsoft Edge (Extended Stable) prior to 120.0.2210.167 are affected.

If you don’t want to be affected by these vulnerabilities then CERT-in recommends you to update the Google Chrome OS and Microsoft Edge immediately to the latest version or install security patches that are provided by their respective companies.

Microsoft has already released stable channel updates for its Edge browser incorporating the latest security updates.

Earlier, Google released the latest version of the Chrome OS containing security fixes for vulnerabilities mentioned in the CERT-in alert such as insufficient data validation in Extensions.