Government warns users about WhatsApp calls from Pakistan, Advises to report them

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), under the Ministry of Communications, has advised the citizens to avoid receiving calls from numbers starting with +92, which is the international code for Pakistan. And if you receive such calls then you can report it at ‘Chakshu-Report Suspected Fraud Communications’ facility of Sanchar Saathi portal’ (www.sancharsaathi.gov.in).

According to DoT, these calls are being received by the citizens wherein callers, in the name of DoT, threaten mobile users that their mobile numbers would be disconnected.

These callers threaten mobile users by saying that their numbers are being misused in some illegal activities.

WhatsApp calls from Pakistan ‘threatening’ mobile users

The DoT has also issued advisory about WhatsApp calls from mobile numbers: like +92-xxxxxxxxxx. It is note worthy to mention that +92 is the country code for Pakistan. These calls are said to impersonate government officials and dupe people.

The Telecom ministry has warned mobile users that cyber criminals are using this method to steal personal information. These stolen personal information could be used to carry out cyber-crime/financial frauds. DoT has cautioned the people that it does not authorise anyone to make such calls on its behalf or to collect information. The Telecommunications Department further added that if you do receive such calls from an unknown number that starts with +92 then stay alert and do not share any information such as credentials, bank login details, or OTPs.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has advised mobile users to refrain from receiving such calls from unknown numbers that start with ‘+92’ or other international codes.

How to report such scam calls

According to DoT, you can report such fraud calls at ‘Chakshu-Report Suspected Fraud Communications’ facility of Sanchar Saathi portal (www.sancharsaathi.gov.in). This will help DoT to prevent misuse of telecom resources for cyber-crime, financial frauds, etc.

Further, citizens can check the mobile connections in their name at ‘Know Your Mobile Connections’ facility of Sanchar Saathi portal (www.sancharsaathi.gov.in) and report any mobile connection not taken by them or not required.

The citizens can also report about cyber-crime or financial fraud at cyber-crime helpline number 1930 or www.cybercrime.gov.in.