Beware of public charging ports! Govt issues warning regarding new USB charger scam

The government has warned mobile users about a new USB charger scam. The scam is made by using the public charging portals at commonly frequented places like airports, cafes, hotels, and bus stands. So, the govt has advised people to avoid charging your device at these places.

The warning clarifies about the risks associated with this scam and urges individuals to exercise vigilance while charging their devices on the go. Let’s know in detail about the USB charger scam.

So what exactly is the USB charger scam?

The USB charger scam uses a technique called “juice-jacking”. According to reports, cybercriminals employ this technique to compromise public charging ports, such as those found in airports, cafes, hotels, and bus stands to steal user data. The criminals manipulate USB charging ports to steal sensitive data or install malware on a device when it gets plugged into these compromised ports to charge them.

This puts individuals at risk of data theft, malware infection, or even device hijacking for ransom demands.

How to stay safe from USB charger scam

The government has advised people to avoid using these public ports for charging to stay safe from cybercriminals. The citizens should use traditional electrical wall outlets to charge their devices. If possible it should be safer if they charge their device by using their own charger or a portable power bank.

Moreover, set a password or PIN to tighten your device’s security to keep out unauthorized access and protection of sensitive data. Additionally, avoid connecting your device to unknown or untrusted devices. Only pair with devices you trust to minimize the risk of cyber attacks.

You can also put your phone on charge while it is switched off to avoid the risk of cyber attack. It also makes the device less vulnerable to malware installation or data theft through compromised charging ports.

You should stay alert while charging at public places. For example, you should immediately stop charging your device if there are any unusual behavior from the charging port or suspicious prompts on your device.

Report any incidents of cyber fraud or suspicious activity to the appropriate authorities promptly. You can visit the official website for cybercrime reporting or contact the authorities at the provided hotline number (1930 in this case).