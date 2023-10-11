Government issues ‘Critical’ warning for Android 13 and older devices, Know why

The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), operating under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has issued a significant alert concerning older Android devices. The warning is specifically for devices running on Android 13 and earlier.

They’ve found numerous weaknesses in the Android operating system that could expose the users to severe risks.

The vulnerabilities of the concerned devices have been classified as ‘Critical’ by CERT-In, which indicates the potential for major issues if they are exploited. The government warns that these security gaps can enable attackers to execute their own code on the device, access sensitive user information, and even lead to a denial of service situation where the device becomes unusable.

In simpler terms, hackers could take full control of your Android device, steal your data, or render it useless. These critical vulnerabilities primarily impact Android devices running older versions of the operating system. These can impact specifically Android 11, 12, 12L, and 13, hence the warning.

What’s alarming is that these vulnerabilities are not limited to one part of the Android system; they’re scattered across various components. This includes crucial parts like the Framework, System, Google Play system updates, and even components associated with different hardware manufacturers, such as Arm, MediaTek, Unisoc, and Qualcomm.

On the brighter side, the good news is that Google has already released an update for the Android OS that addresses these issues. Therefore, it is crucial for users to immediately update their devices and take the necessary security precautions in order to protect their phones.

Some ways how you can safeguard your device, are as follows:

Apply Security patches ASAP

Keep your Android OS updated

Be careful and cautious with app downloads

Review app permissions rightly

Backup your data

By following these steps, you can have your device’s security improved and protect it from potential threats.