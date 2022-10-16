Google’s upcoming foldable smartphone- Pixel Fold’s display specifications leaked ahead of launch

Google has recently launched its flagship series- Pixel 7 series across the globe and it is rumored that a foldable smartphone is on the way. Google’s foldable smartphone is reported called Pixel Fold and its design will be quite similar to that of the Oppo Find N. A similar report has suggested that the device will offer a Tensor chipset.

The specifications of the display of the smartphone have been leaked before launch. 91Mobiles reported the issue and mentioned the specifications cited by developer Kuba Wojciechowski. Kuba claims that the Google Pixel Fold offers Samsung-made displays and the large screen on the inside offers a resolution of 1840×2208. The dimensions of the large screen will be 123mm x 148mm. The peak brightness of the motorcycle can go up to 1200 nits while the average brightness is 800 nits, he suggested.

Some reports have suggested that the refresh rate of the Google Pixel Fold will be up to 120Hz. In terms of optics, the Pixel Fold might offer a triple rear camera setup. The setup will include 64MP IMX787 primary sensor, a 12MP IMX386 ultrawide camera and a 10.8MP telephoto lens. The inner camera might be an 8MP IMX355 sensor while the other camera specification is yet unknown.

Even though there are numerous reports about the launch date, the exact date remains unknown. It is expected that the Pixel Fold will arrive by March 2023.

Currently, the Google Pixel 7 which went on its first sale via Flipkart on October 13 remains unavailable for users. Google is yet to make an announcement on the availability of smartphones. While the MRP of the Pixel 7 is Rs 59,999, the price of the Pixel 7 Pro is Rs 84,999. Users get various bank offers along with exchange benefits on both smartphones. Google has launched its flagship series after a gap of almost four years in India. The last Pixel flagship devices were Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.