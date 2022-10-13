Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro run out of stock after initial hours of first sale on Flipkart

Google’s latest flagship smartphones- Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 went out of stock after a few hours of its first sale in India. The Pixel 7 smartphones launched worldwide on October 6 and went for 1st sale on Flipkart today. The sale started early today and after few hours ran out of stock on the platform. Google is yet to make an announcement on the availability of smartphones.

While the MRP of the Pixel 7 is Rs 59,999, the price of the Pixel 7 Pro is Rs 84,999. Users get many offers on both devices. While Pixel 7 offers a cashback of Rs 6000, the Pixel 7 Pro offers Rs 8,500 cashback. Users can also get additional cashback on an exchange. As the devices went out of stock, it clearly points out the demand of the devices in India.

Specifications

Pixel 7

The Pixel 7 gets a 6.3-inch Full HD+ 90Hz display. The resolution of the smartphone is 2400 x 1080 pixels. The device is powered by a next-generation Tensor G2 processor and offers Android 13 out of the box. The device offers 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The camera of the smartphone is quite good. The rear camera is a dual camera setup (50MP + 12MP) while the front camera is 10.8MP.

The battery is 4270 mAh and will offer 72 hours of battery (with extreme battery saver) claims Google.

Pixel 7 Pro

The Pixel 7 Pro gets a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz immersive display. The resolution of the smartphone is 3120 x 1440 pixels. The device offers a triple camera setup at the rear (50MP + 12 MP +48 MP) and a 10.8 MP front camera. The important features of the camera include photo unblur, magic eraser, and much more.

Just like the Google Pixel 7, the Pixel 7 Pro offers a Tensor G2 processor and offers Android 13 out of the box. The device offers 12GB RAM and 128GB storage. The battery is 4926 mAh and will offer 72 hours of battery (with extreme battery saver) claims Google.

The under-display fingerprint reader of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro offers convenience and adds to security as well. The face unlock feature also works like charm and unlocks the device with just a glace.

The company claims that both devices are sleek, sophisticated, and durable. The enclosure of both devices is made of 100% recycled aluminum. The device gets at least five years of security update.