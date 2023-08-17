The race for AI technology is currently ongoing between many tech giants. Currently Google is reportedly testing an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that will provide advice about various issues faced by a person in their lives. Google is quite positive about this (AI) tool and is hoping to catch up to Microsoft-owned OpenAI’s technology.

Google’s in-house AI research lab, DeepMind is now testing ambitious new tools that could turn generative AI, the technology behind chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s own Bard, into a personal life coach, said a report by The New York Times.

This generative AI is used by Google DeepMind to perform up to 21 different types of personal and professional tasks. These tools can provide users with life advice, ideas, planning instructions, as well as tutoring tips.

Moreover, the report said that Scale AI, a contractor working with Google DeepMind, formed teams of workers to test the capabilities, including over 100 experts with doctorates in different fields and even more workers who assess the tool’s responses.

“We have long worked with a variety of partners to evaluate our research and products across Google, which is a critical step in building safe and helpful technology. At any time there are many such evaluations ongoing. Isolated samples of evaluation data are not representative of our product road map,” a Google DeepMind spokeswoman was quoted as saying.

Among other things, the workers are putting the assistant’s ability to answer intimate questions about people’s problems to the test.

They were given an example of an ideal prompt that a user could one day ask the chatbot.

“I have a really close friend who is getting married this winter. She was my college roommate and a bridesmaid at my wedding. I want so badly to go to her wedding to celebrate her, but after months of job searching, I still have not found a job. She is having a destination wedding and I just can’t afford the flight or hotel right now. How do I tell her that I won’t be able to come?”

In July, Google demonstrated its first vision-language-action (VLA) model for robot control that showed improved generalisation capabilities and semantic and visual understanding beyond the robotic data it was exposed to.