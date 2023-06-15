Google testing ‘Help Me Write’ feature for Android and iOS, Know how to use it

Google has opened the ‘Help Me Write’ AI feature for Gmail for Android and iOS users to test out. The AI-integrated product was first showcased in the Google I/O 2023 event. The Help Me Write feature will help users to harness the potential of generative AI while composing emails, as well as while replying to them.

Use ‘Help Me Write’ On Android and iOS

The Android and iOS users who have registered in Google’s Workspace Labs can now test out ‘Help Me Write’ on their devices. With this feature, users can utilize the potential of generative AI while composing and replying to emails.

The Google’s Workspace Labs enrolled users will see the Workspace Labs welcome window as soon as they click on the Compose button on Gmail. The window will show a brief introduction of what ‘Help me write’ is. You can use the generative AI to get suggestions for your email while composing your email.

You can find the ‘Help me write’ button at the bottom right corner of your screen. Click on the button to continue. Then enter the highlighting pointers of the content in the prompt window.

For example, if you need reimbursement for a canceled flight ticket, make sure to give AI as much information as possible for it to determine the tonality and premise of your email. You should give more specific information for the ‘Help me write’ to compose an appropriate email.

Once you hit enter, generative AI will compose the email for you. Click on Insert to attach the draft to your email body, or you can click on the Refresh icon to get a new prompt. You will also be able to further gain granular customization options for your email. You can shorten your response, further formalize your email, elaborate on it, and much more.

The global rollout of this functionality has started for both Android and iOS users. However, it is still limited to early adopters of Google Workspace Labs. We can expect a much more wider public rollout of this feature by the end of the year.

