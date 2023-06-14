Google CEO Sundar Pichai expects former employees to return back to the organisation

In the recent past, Google CEO Sundar Pichai has made a statement about the return of former employees of the organisation. Pichai believes that the ex-Google employees who have joined rival companies and startups in the recent past might return back to the organization. The CEO has opened up about the issues in an interview with Bloomberg.

Sundar has revealed that the former Google employees who have left the company in the recent past have created as many as 2000 startups. He admired the move by the former Google employees. Pichai also believes that some of the startups where the former employees have moved will become their cloud customers. The CEO has revealed that he finds the competition rather healthy.

“Googlers have left to create over 2,000 startups, last I counted, and I think that’s great. Some of them are cloud customers down the line for us. Some of them come back. I think it’s healthy,” said Sundar Pichai.

When the CEO was asked about the Bard AI which is Google’s chatbot, he told that the chatbot Bard lags behind some areas when it comes to competition. But the Bard AI is strong in some areas too, he believed. However, the Google CEO is quite confident about its performance and he expects that Bard AI will have a strong position in the future.

The company announced the layoffs of 12,000 employees in January 2023. The Google CEO said that the move will help the company to save costs and will make it more efficient. According to some reports, Google had eliminated some third-party contract workers too. However, the company did not confirm about the same to the media.