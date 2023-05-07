Google Pixel watch might launch alongside Pixel 8 devices later this year

Google is expected to launch its next Pixel Watch in the latter part of this year, revealed sources. The Pixel Watch 2 is expected to be launched alongside Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro devices. If we keep track of Google’s launch, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro might launch in October 2023. This means that the new Pixel Watch will also be launched during that period.

Even though we do not have any details about the specifications of the smartwatch, the overall design is expected to be the same. This also means that the watch band attachment mechanism will remain the same as before. However, there might be some changes in the display in terms of size.

In terms of processor, the smartwatch is expected to offer a Snapdragon W5+ processor which offers a 4 nm manufacturing process. It is important to mention that Google also offers Fitbit line of smartwatches.

On the other hand, Google Pixel 7a is expected to be launched on May 11 at the Google I/O 2023.

Though, the company has not revealed any specification details about the devices yet. The leaked reports have suggested some features and the expected price of the device. According to the leak reports, the upcoming Pixel 7a will be powered by the Tensor G2 chipset, which is also used in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The phone is rumored to feature a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

The phone is expected to sport a 64MP Sony IMX787 rear camera, along with a 12MP ultra-wide camera and an 8MP selfie snapper. Moreover, the Pixel 7a is rumored to pack a 4,410mAh battery. The phone is also expected to have wireless charging support. Further, the phone will retain its IP67 water resistance rating.

The Pixel 7a is expected to be priced around $499 which is $50 more than the Pixel 6a.