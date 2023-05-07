Alert! Scammers use international numbers to target users on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is one of the most used social messaging app across the globe. Not only the Android users but also the iOS users use the platform for their daily communication in private/ public space. Due to the wide use of WhatsApp it has turned out to be a platform for different internet based scam. In the recent past, a new WhatsApp scam has come forward and users can get trapped in it. In this particular scam, a user gets a call from an international number and upon receiving it might lose money.

In the latest WhatsApp scam users get incoming calls from international countries including Ethiopia (+251), Malaysia (+60), Indonesia (+62), Kenya (+254), Vietnam (+84) and others. However, it is important to remember that just because a number is international does not mean that the caller is from outside India. Some media reports have suggested that international numbers are sold in by multiple agencies in India to the individuals involved in scams.

Various users have complained about receiving multiple calls from international numbers and shared this issue on Twitter. WhatsApp users have also complained that they have received job offers from unknown persons on WhatsApp. The job offer is in the form of links and these links usually lead to another website. There are multiple instances when the WhatsApp users have lost their money.

What can you do about it?

If you are someone who is receiving international calls on a regular basis, then do not receive the calls. As you spot an unknown international caller, you can prefer to avoid him by blocking his number. WhatsApp allows users to block numbers that appear to be malicious. In order to block a number, users have to follow the steps mentioned below.

Open a chat with the specific contact

Select the menu on the top-right corner of the screen (three dots)

Select ‘More’ the drop down menu

Click Block

WhatsApp users are also free to report the malicious numbers that keep bothering them with calls or messages.