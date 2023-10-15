Google Pixel 8 Pro survives the durability test, proves to be a sturdy device

Google has launched its Pixel 8 series and both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro get Tensor G3 chipset on board. The Price of Pixel 8 starts at Rs 75,999 while the Pixel 8 Pro price starts at Rs 1,06,999. As the Pixel 8 Pro is the premium device out of the both, questions relating to its durability were popping in every smartphone enthusiast’s head. Well, YouTube channel JeeryRigEverything has tested the smartphone and it survived the durability test and that brings a smile on our face.

The Pixel 8 Pro goes through a series of tests done by the YouTube channel in order to get the durability tag. During the screen scratch test the front glass (which is a gorilla glass victus 2) gets scratches at level 6 and deeper scratches at level 7. When scratched with a knife the side buttons do come out (as they are removable). Speaking about the frame, it is made up of aluminum.

Contrary to the front screen, the back panel does not get scratched by knife.

Similarly when the tester exposes the OLED screen to flame, we find a black spot after 17 seconds of exposure. Lastly, as the tester puts the smartphone under bend test the smartphone remains intact even after several attempts. However, there a few creaky sounds we do to hear as the smartphone undergoes the bend test. This proves the structural rigidity of the smartphone.

Also Read: Get Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Under Rs 5000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival