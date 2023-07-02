Google Pixel 8 series expected to offer bigger battery than its predecessor

Google Pixel 8 is expected to offer multiple updates as compared to its predecessor. The latest report by Android Authority reveals that the Pixel 8 devices will offer a light upgrade in terms of battery capacity. There will also be a minor increase in fast charging. Connectivity features on the Google 8 series devices will also get a boost.

According to Android Authority reports, the Google Pixel 8 will get a 4485 mAh battery that will support 24W wired charging. This means that it is faster by 4W in terms of Pixel 7 charging. The battery capacity of the Pixel 7 was 4270 mAh. Similarly, the Pixel 8 pro gets a fast charging of 27W and will feature a 4950mAh battery. This is a significant upgrade from the Pixel 8 Pro which offers 4926 mAh battery and 23W charging. In terms of wireless charging, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro get 20W and 23W wireless charging.

In terms of battery backup, the small changes mentioned above will have some visible effects on the battery life of the smartphones. In terms of other connectivity options, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will be upgraded to BCM4398 chip which supports Wi-Fi 7. The chipset will bring improved speeds, latency, and reliability. The earlier smartphones from Google (Pixel 6/7 series) used to be offered with BCM4389 chip.

The UWB or Ultra-wideband technology will be available on the Pixel 8 Pro and not Pixel 8. For those who are unknown, the Ultra-wideband is quite similar to Apple AirTag. The Ultra-wideband can measure the distance between two devices and it will use the Find MY Device network.

It is expected that Google will make its devices available in more countries. The Pixel devices are available in 17 countries and it is possible that the company will make it available in more countries.