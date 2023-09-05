Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro launch on Oct 4: Price, colour options leaked

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro’s price and colours have been leaked ahead of the scheduled launch on October 4, 2023. The upcoming Pixel series phones are one of the most anticipated devices of this year. Earlier, the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro design, specifications and features were leaked. Now, the price and colour options have been tipped.

A report by Tech Outlook has revealed the price and colour of the upcoming Pixel 8 series phones.

Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro price leaked

The Pixel 8 is tipped to be priced at 874.25 Euros (around Rs 78,100) for the base model with 128GB storage. This includes the 23 per cent VAT and without VAT the price is 710.77 Euros.

The top-end 256GB model of the Pixel 8 is expected to have a price tag of 949.30 Euros (Rs 84,800 approx) with 23% VAT (without VAT 771.79 Euros).

The Pro model of the Pixel 8 will be available in three variants – 128GB, 256GB, and a 512GB variant.

The base 128GB to cost 23% VAT is to be priced at €1,235.72 (Rs 1,10,300 approx), and excluding VAT it will be 1,004.65 Euros. Meanwhile, the 256GB storage will be priced at 1,309.95 Euros (Rs 1,16,900 approx), with the 23% VAT, and without VAT, it will cost 1,065 Euros, and the 512GB model will cost 1,461.24 Euros (Rs 1,30,400 approx) with the 23% VAT, and 1,188 Euros without the VAT.

Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro colours (Expected)

The Pixel 8 is said to arrive in four colour options , which are named as Hazel, Obsidian, Rose and Mint shades. The Pixel 8 Pro will be offered in three colour options of Bay, Obsidian, Porcelain and Mint.

Earlier, the Pixel 8 Pro image was leaked in a Porcelain colour on the Play Store listing.

The leak reports has also revealed that Pixel 8 Pro is said to come with Night Sight video, a physical SIM card tray.