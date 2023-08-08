Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro colour and storage options leaked

The Google Pixel 8 Pro will be available in three storage options while the Pixel 8 Pro will be coming in only one storage variant.

By Sunita 0
Google Pixel 8 Pro leaks
Image Credit: @OnLeaks/ Twitter

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones in October this year. We have got many leak reports and rumours about the devices in the past few months.

Now, a new report has revealed the information about the versions in which the two models will be sold.

According to the Roland Quandt, a reputable tech journalist, the base Pixel 8 phone will allegedly come in three colour options and 128GB or 256GB of storage option. Those waiting for the phone to arrive in a 256GB storage configuration will have to be disappointed. The Pixel 8 is said to arrive in Licorice, Peony, and Haze.

The larger Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, will have three storage versions -128GB/256GB and a 512GB variant. It too will be available in three colors, named Licorice, Porcelain, and Sky.

The other information we have got through previous leaks and rumors is that the Pixel 8 will be more expensive than it’s predecessor Pixel 7, which was launched at $600.

The Pixel 8 will likely feature a 6.17-inch display with a resolution of 1080×2400 120 Hz. The display will have an embedded ultrasonic fingerprint reader. The other key features expected are a 50 MP main camera with a new Samsung ISOCELL GN2 sensor, the same 12 MP ultrawide and 11 MP selfie cameras as its predecessor, a 4,485 mAh battery with support for 24W wired and 12W wireless charging. The device will be powered by the next generation Tensor chipset.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro will come with a 6.7-inch 1344×2992 120 Hz screen, the same chipset, the same new main camera, a new 64 MP ultrawide, as well as the same 48 MP telephoto and 11 MP selfie cameras from the Pixel 7 Pro.

