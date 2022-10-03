Google Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 specifications leaked ahead of global launch

Prior to the launch of Google’s flagship devices- Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7, the specification of the smartphones has been leaked on the internet. The leaked spec-sheet offers almost every details of the smartphone.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be available on Flipkart, which has been the online retail partner for the tech giant for all Pixel launches in India. As the launch event is scheduled for 7:30 pm IST, the pre-booking of the smartphones will begin just after it ends.

The specs of Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro according to the leaked spec-sheet are as follows.

Pixel 7 Pro

The Pixel 7 Pro is powered by Google Tensor G2 processor and offers 12GB of RAM along with 256/128 GB of storage. The display of the smartphone is 6.7-inch LTPQ QHD+ and supports up to 120 Hz refresh rate.

The rear camera setup offers 48MP telephoto lens, 12MP ultra wide lens and a 50MP wide angle lens. The front camera is a 10.8MP unit. The smartphone supports 4K video recording. Important camera features include macro focus, high resolution 30x zoom, real tone and movie motion blur. The company claims that the battery of the smartphone offers backup of more than 24 hours with fast charging support.

Pixel 7

The Pixel 7 is powered by Google Tensor G2 processor and offers 8GB of RAM along with 256/128 GB of storage. The display of the smartphone is 6.3-inch FHD+ and supports up to 90 Hz refresh rate.

The rear camera setup offers 12MP ultra wide lens and a 50MP wide angle lens and a telephoto lens. The front camera is a 10.8MP unit. The smartphone supports 4K video recording. Important camera features high resolution 8x zoom, real tone and movie motion blur. The company claims that the battery of the smartphone offers backup of more than 24 hours with fast charging support.

Both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are IP68 certified and get face/ fingerprint unlock. Both devices also get Titan M2 security chip.