Pre-booking for Google’s flagship smartphones Pixel 7, 7 Pro to open on this date

Google is all set to launch its next-generation Pixel 7 series (flagship) on October 6, 2022. Along with the global launch of the Google Pixel 7 series across the globe, the devices will be available in India too. The new flagship series from Google consists of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The company had initially revealed about Pixel 7 series during Google I/O 2022 event.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be available on Flipkart, which has been the online retail partner for the tech giant for all Pixel launches in India. As the launch event is scheduled for 7:30 pm IST, the pre-booking of the smartphones will begin just after it ends. Even though there are many rumors about the pricing of the devices, it remains uncertain.

Various reports have suggested that the cost of the Pixel 7 will be the same as the Pixel 6. This means that the Pixel 7 might cost $599 (approx. Rs 48,900) while the Pixel 7 Pro will be around $899 (approx. Rs 73,400). It is noteworthy to mention that the Pixel 6 was a bit pricey in comparison to its competitors in India.

The Pixel 6a is the latest device by Google to be launched in India.

Features

The Google Pixel 6a offers a Full HD+ OLED 90Hz display of 15.6 cm (6.14 inch) with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The front glass is a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and offers resistance during accidental falls. In terms of memory configuration, the device gets 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage and runs on Android 12 OS out of the box. A Google Tensor chipset takes care of the overall processing of the device.

The rear camera setup is a dual-camera setup (12 MP +12 MP). On the other hand, the front camera setup is an 8 MP shooter. The rear camera offers 4K Video Recording (at 30 fps/ 60 fps) along with a digital zoom of 5X. Some of the primary camera features are Camera Feature: Magic Eraser, Real Tone, Face Unblur, Panorama, Manual White Balancing, Locked Folder, Night Sight, Top Shot, Portrait Mode, Portrait Light, Super Res Zoom, Motion Auto Focus, Frequent Faces, Dual Exposure Controls, Live HDR+, Cinematic Pan etc.

Other connectivity features on the device include Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, GPS Support, Hybrid Sim Slot, OTG Compatibility, Quick Charging etc. A 4410 mAh battery on the device means that you need not worry about the backup (for a day). The device also gets an IP67 certification, which means that you can easily go out in the rain (accidental rain). Google Pixel 6a is offered in two colours- Charcoal and Chalk.