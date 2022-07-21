Google Pixel 6a launched in India at Rs 43,999, Sale to start from July 28 on Flipkart

If you are a person who had been longing for an Android device with Stock Android experience and is manufactured by Google, your wish has come true. Google has finally launched its latest smartphone Google Pixel 6a in India and the device is open for pre-orders on Flipkart. The last device to find its way in India was the Google Pixel 4a in 2020. Along with the Google Pixel 6a, the company has also launched the Pixel Buds Pro at Rs 19,990.

Features

The Google Pixel 6a offers a Full HD+ OLED 90Hz display of 15.6 cm (6.14 inch) with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The front glass is a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and offers resistance during accidental falls. In terms of memory configuration, the device gets 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage and runs on Android 12 OS out of the box. A Google Tensor chipset takes care of the overall processing of the device.

The rear camera setup is a dual-camera setup (12 MP +12 MP). On the other hand, the front camera setup is an 8 MP shooter. The rear camera offers 4K Video Recording (at 30 fps/ 60 fps) along with a digital zoom of 5X. Some of the primary camera features are Camera Feature: Magic Eraser, Real Tone, Face Unblur, Panorama, Manual White Balancing, Locked Folder, Night Sight, Top Shot, Portrait Mode, Portrait Light, Super Res Zoom, Motion Auto Focus, Frequent Faces, Dual Exposure Controls, Live HDR+, Cinematic Pan etc.

Other connectivity features on the device include Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, GPS Support, Hybrid Sim Slot, OTG Compatibility, Quick Charging etc. A 4410 mAh battery on the device means that you need not worry about the backup (for a day). The device also gets an IP67 certification, which means that you can easily go out in the rain (accidental rain). Google Pixel 6a is offered in two colours- Charcoal and Chalk.

Bank Offers

The Google Pixel 6a gets Rs 4000 instant discount on Axis Bank Credit and Debit Card Transactions. The Flipkart Axis Bank Card offers 5% cashback on the deal. In case you are planning for an EMI, it starts from Rs 1504/ month. In case you are planning to exchange your old device for the Google Pixel 6a you get an exchange benefit up to Rs 19,000.