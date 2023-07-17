Google Bard updated version vs ChatGPT: Which is better ?

The tough competition between ChatGPT vs. Google Bard has been doing rounds for quite some time now. Both the chatbots have given new dimensions to the features of AI. However, in a latest development, it seems that Google Bard has emerged as the better of the two.

Bard seems to have surpassed its biggest rival, ChatGPT with it new groundbreaking features. Bard can now respond to the user in over 40 different languages, making the AI’s biggest revolution. Bard can now support 9 Indian languages as well. These languages include Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, and Urdu. Opening up even more possibilities, Bard now has the capacity to assist users in coding as well.

Apart from this, Bard can be used for multiple purposes like drafting writeups, brainstorming ideas, and for general conversations. Google Bard’s updated version can now read from images. The new update introduced a new feature where the user can upload images for reference purposes. Earlier, it was possible to ask questions to Bard. Now with this new update, Bard can now read out the answers aloud too.

The update has come with a ‘Modify response’ feature. Users can now modify the responses by Bard with five options. These five options include simpler, longer, shorter, more professional, or more casual.

This new update boasts about a range of new innovative features that give Bard and edge over its competitors, including ChatGPT. With the new set of features, Google Bard’s updated version has high potential of becoming the market’s favorite AI chatbot.