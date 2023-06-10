Google Bard suggests us the ‘Top 5 smartphones of 2023’, Includes two Samsung devices

It is quite often that we search for the ‘top smartphones’ available at a particular period of the year. It doesn’t matter whether you are a buyer or a curious tech enthusiast; finding top smartphones is always a difficult task. Generally, we look up to certain tech blogs/ vlogs for this purpose. However, we tried to ask Google Bard AI about its opinion and it suggested its best 5 devices in 2023.

The top 5 smartphones according to Bard AI till the mid of 2023 are mentioned below.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro

OnePlus 11

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

We could have considered the ChatGPT but its database is till September 2021. However, Google Bard AI is well-updated about the latest happenings and can suggest the best smartphones available in the market.

We have mentioned the specifications of the above-mentioned smartphones below.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a 6.8-inch AMOLED display (3088 x 1440) along with a LTPO screen. The smartphone offers Infinity O display and has more screen-to-body ratio. The refresh rate on both devices is up to 120Hz. The device offers quad rear camera setup (200MP + 12MP + 10MP+10MP). The front camera offers a 12MP sensor. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset powers the device.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

The device gets a 6.1” Super Retina XDR display along with an A16 Bionic chipset. The primary camera in the device is 48MP while the front camera of the device is 12MP.

Google Pixel 7 Pro

The key features of the Google Pixel 7 Pro are Android 13, 12 GB RAM + 128 GB ROM, 17.02 cm (6.7 inch) Quad HD+ display (3120 x 1440 pixels), 50MP + 48MP + 12MP rear camera setup, 10.8MP front camera, 4926 mAh battery and Google Tensor G2 processor.

OnePlus 11

The device offers 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 3216x 1440 pixels AMOLED LTPO 3.0 screen and 1440p resolution. The refresh rate of the smartphone is 120Hz. When it comes to the processor, the device is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Rear camera setup of the device is 50MP + 48MP + 32MP. The front camera of the device is 16MP.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

If you are someone who is into foldable smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 can be a great choice for you. The main display of the device is 7.6 inches while the other display 6.2 inches. Rear camera setup includes 50MP + 12MP + 10MP. The device gets a Android 12L based One UI 4.1.