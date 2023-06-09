Itel S23 Android smartphone unveiled in India, To launch on June 14

Budget smartphone manufacturer Itel has unveiled another smartphone in the Indian market in the form of itel S23.

Itel S23 launch
Budget smartphone manufacturer Itel has unveiled another smartphone in the Indian market in the form of itel S23. The company claims the smartphone to be the first smartphone with 16GB which costs just Rs 8799. The smartphone offers 8GB physical RAM along with 8GB virtual RAM. The smartphone will be offered on Amazon after its launch.

The details of the smartphone have been mentioned below.

The Itel S23 offers a 6.6-inch HD+ display which gets a refresh rate of 90Hz. A water drop notch is present on the display and it houses an 8MP AI front camera. The back camera of the device is 50MP and is present in a circular platform.

In terms of processor, the smartphone gets an octa-core Unisoc T606 12nm chipset. The chipset is paired with 8GB RAM and 8GB virtual RAM. The storage can be expanded through a microSD card up to 1 TB. Users get 128GB storage (UFS 2.2) on the device.

When it comes to battery, the Itel S23 gets a 5000mAH battery and the claimed battery backup is 15 hours. The Operating System on the smartphone is Android 12. Users get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the device for security and authentication purposes. For charging and data transfer, users get Type-C charging.

