Gmail space already full, Follow these steps to clean up Gmail storage space for free

Gmail, the email feature of search engine giant Google is used by millions of people across the world. From personal to professional purposes, it has become a preferred choice as an email platform for netizens. However, Gmail’s limited storage can become a cause of worry for the users.

A Google account can store free data up to 15 GB only. Besides Gmail, the data from Google Photos, Google Drive and other services are also covered under the prescribed space. Once the data nears 15 GB limit, you get a notification indicating that the storage is about to be full.

How can you clean up Gmail storage space for free without having to painstakingly delete every single insignificant mail?

Method 1

The first method is to delete large emails and ease your storage on Gmail. For this, you need to follow these steps.

STEP 1: In the search bar of your Gmail, type this: has:attachment larger:10M.

STEP 2: All the mails having size of more than 10 megabytes will appear in the mail box.

STEP 3: Select all these mails and unmark those which are important. Press delete button.

STEP 4: Go to the Trash folder, press ‘Empty Trash’ button.

Method 2

This is the second method to get rid of excess space due to insignificant mails. Often promotional mails and newsletters some of which are not of use and are unnecessarily filling up storage space. All you need to do is open these mails and select ‘Unsubscribe’ button below them. A pop window will appear, just select ‘Unsubscribe’ option again.