Get Samsung Galaxy S22 5G under Rs 26,000; check the amazing offer

The Samsung Galaxy S22 5G gets amazing offers on Amazon and users can get the smartphone at less than Rs 26,000. The smartphone is the flagship device from Samsung from 2022 and the current deal seems to be good. The offer price of the smartphone includes bank offers as well as exchange benefit.

Details about the offer

The Samsung Galaxy S22 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is available at a base price of Rs 52,599 after a discount of 38 percent. Users can get bank offers up to Rs 2,000 on selected debit and credit cards. An exchange benefit of up to Rs 25,000 is also available on the smartphone too. If a user avails of both offers, he can get the smartphone for less than Rs 26,000. The exchange benefit is totally dependent on the condition of the old device of the user.

Interested buyers can use EMI option for purchasing the smartphone too.

Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S22 gets a 6.1-inch Full HD+ display along with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The GPU of the device is Qualcomm Adreno 730 while the processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Users get an internal storage of 128GB while the RAM is 8GB.

When it comes to camera, the rear camera of the smartphone is a triple camera unit. The triple camera setup consists of 50MP primary camera along with a 12MP and 10MP camera. The front camera is a 10MP camera. The S22 offers great pictures even during night and includes camera features like Nightography, Object eraser and much more. On the other hand, the device is powered by a 3700 mAh Lithium-ion battery. The connectivity features on the Galaxy S22 include 5G/ 4G/ 3G/2G, Wi-Fi v5.2, USB Type C, GPS and much more. The sensors offered on the smartphone are Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Light Sensor and Proximity Sensor.

(NB: Samsung Galaxy S22 offers might vary from time to time on online shopping platforms. The price of the smartphone mentioned in the article is of the time during which the article was written.)