Get Google Pixel 6a at less than Rs 5000 on Flipkart, Check the offer here

The Google Pixel 7a has launched recently and the Google Pixel 6a has become more affordable. If you are planning for a mid-range stock Android device then the Pixel 6a will serve the purpose beautifully. Currently, the smartphone gets multiple offers on the Flipkart platform. Users get excellent bank offers along with exchange benefits on the device if they look closely the offers.

Advertisement

Discount offers

Google Pixel 6a (6GB +128 GB) variant has a base price of Rs 28,999 after 34 percent discount. If the buyers are willing to trade in their old devices, they get an exchange discount of up to Rs 28,000. Bank discounts include offers by various banks in India.

If a buyer claims all the above-mentioned deals, he/ she can get a discount of more than Rs 24,000. This means that the smartphone can be purchased under Rs 5,000.

Specifications

The Google Pixel 6a offers a Full HD+ OLED 90Hz display of 15.6 cm (6.14 inch) with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The front glass is a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and offers resistance during accidental falls. In terms of memory configuration, the device gets 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage and runs on Android 12 OS out of the box. A Google Tensor chipset takes care of the overall processing of the device.

The rear camera setup is a dual-camera setup (12 MP +12 MP). On the other hand, the front camera setup is an 8 MP shooter.

A 4410 mAh battery on the device means that you need not worry about the backup (for a day). The device also gets an IP67 certification and is offered in two colours- Charcoal and Chalk.

Connectivity features on the device include Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, GPS Support, Hybrid Sim Slot, OTG Compatibility, Quick Charging etc.