Affordable, new, and trending smartwatches that you can get on Amazon

Smartwatches have become a trend these days and they not only offer multiple features but also offer a decent fashion sense. We have listed some smartwatches on Amazon that might cater your needs and will suit your fashion demands as well.

Advertisement

Boat Xtend Call Plus

The Boat Xtend Call Plus smartwatch costs Rs 1,999 and has a HD display of 1.91 inches. Some of the key features of the smartwatch include 100+ Cloud faces, 100+ sports modes, Heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, and supports Google Fit and Apple Health.

Noise ColorFit Pulse 3

The sale of the smartwatch will start on 17th May, 12 PM and gets a launch price of Rs 1799. Some key features of the smartwatch include 1.96 inches TFT display, 7 days of battery, 170+ watch faces, Smart DND, IP68 water resistance, 100 sports modes, Auto sports detection and much more.

Fire Boltt emperor

The Fire Boltt emperor will offer a 1.96 inch AMOLED display and its launch price is Rs 2999. The device will be launching on Amazon on 19th May, 12 pm on Amazon. Some of the important features of the smartwatch include always-on display, Bluetooth calling, Voice Assistance, 100+ Sports Modes and much more.

Noise Colorfit Ultra 3

The smartwatch offers a 1.96’’ AMOLED display and the starting price of the device starts from Rs 4499. The smartwatch offers features like heart rate and SpO2 moniter, sleep tracker, stress monitoring, female cycle tracker, smart touch technology and much more.

Crossbeats Ignite Surge

Crossbeats Ignite Surge has a current price tag of Rs 3499 and is offered with multiple features. The key features include super AMOLED anti-glare always on display, 500+ watch faces, AI health BT calling, IP67 rating and much more.

Hammer Stroke

The Hammer Stroke has a special launch price of Rs 1799 and offers some great features. The smartwatch has 1.96” inch display, 100+ cloud and customised watchfaces, support for Google Play, Apple App Store and much more.

NB: We are not asking the buyers to purchase a smartwatch of a specific brand and have rather hinted at some popular choices. The price and availibity of the smartwatches on Amazon might vary from time to time.

Also read: How To Use TrueCaller SMS Filtering Feature On IPhone To Filter Spam