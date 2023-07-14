Get Apple AirPods for under Rs 1000 only on Flipkart, Check the offer here

The Apple AirPods is a popular product offered by the company and it is available with attractive offers on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. The AirPods (2nd gen) can be purchased on Flipkart under Rs 1000. Even though it seems too good to be true, the offer is currently live on the platform. Users can play with offers available on the platform to get the product at a relatively low price.

What’s the offer

The Apple AirPods(2nd gen) Bluetooth headset is available at a special price of Rs 9999 after a discount of 32 percent. Additionally, users get an exchange benefit of up to Rs 9450 on the product. Interested users can exchange their old smartphones on the platform and can get the device at a relatively low price. This means that interested buyers can get the AirPods under Rs 1000. There are a bunch of bank offers on the AirPods too.

Details about the gadget

The AirPods 2nd generation is available with a lightning charging case and offers up to 5 hours of listening time with a single charge. Along with the charging case users get a battery life of 24 hours. Users can get up to 3 hours of listening time with just 15 minutes of charging.

The AirPods are powered by Apple H1 headphone chip and offers voice-enabled Siri access and deliver up to 30% lower gaming latency. It is also up to 2 times faster when switching between active devices and a 1.5 times faster connection time for phone calls.

Users get 1 year warranty on the Apple AirPods.

(NB: The offers on Apple AirPods keep on changing from time to time. Kindly refer to Flipkart to check the latest offers.)