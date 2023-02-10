Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition launched by Samsung, limited to only 1000 units

Samsung has recently launched the Galaxy S23 series globally. The S23 Ultra is the current flagship device offered by the company and a special edition of the same has been launched. Samsung has launched the Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition. However, the special BMW edition of the smartphone will be limited to only 1000 units only.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition is inspired by BMW M3 E30 car. It is important to mention that the smartphone will be South Korea exclusive and it will be sold in collaboration with SK Telecom. When it comes to the price, the Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW Edition will cost KRW 1,727,000 for a 12GB RAM, 512GB Storage variant. Users are free to order the smartphone until February 13.

Users get some memorable BMW accessories in the package and that include BMW themed case, key ring with BMW emblems, BMW roundel that was unveiled at the company’s 50th anniversary, a BMW-branded battery-powered air compressor, cup holder/wireless charger, a clock, a poster and a photo book. Apart from that, the users get a Starter Pack Voucher for the BMW Driving Center in Incheon of South Korea.

On the inside, the special edition Galaxy S23 Ultra also gets some changes in the interior in the form of custom boot animation and new theme. It is offered in Phantom Black. However, the specifications of the special edition of the S23 Ultra remain the same as that of the regular variant.

Key Specs of Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a 6.8-inch AMOLED display (3088 x 1440) along with an LTPO screen. The dimensions of the Galaxy S23 Ultra are 78.1mm x 163.4mm x 8.9mm while the weight is 233g. When it comes to camera the Galaxy S23 Ultra gets a 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor along with three other cameras. The other cameras include 12MP ultra-wide camera along with 10MP telephoto lenses. In terms of battery, the smartphone gets a 5,000mAh battery.