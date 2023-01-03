Flipkart Sale: Bumper offer! Buy Lenovo Tab M10 under Rs 2200, Here’s how

The new Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus (2nd Gen) (4 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM) is being offered at a low price on Flipkart. The tablet has a 10.3-inch display, Wi-Fi support. It is powered by Mediatek Helio P22T Octa Core processor. If you are thinking of buying a tablet recently then check this out.

Offers and discounts on Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus Tablet

Customers can save at least Rs 14,200 on the purchase of the Lenovo tablet on Flipkart. The tablet has a launch price of Rs 33,000 in India. That means Flipkart is offering the Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus at just Rs 18,799 with 43% discount. If you apply the bank’s offer, you may be eligible for additional discounts.

Bank offers:

5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Exchange offers

In addition, Flip0kart vis also offering exchange deals on the purchase of the Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus. You can get up to Rs 16,600 for your old tablet. With this, the final price of the tablet under Rs 2200, which is an amazing price.

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus Tablet specification

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus Tablet comes with a 10.3-inch Full HD display that has a resolution of 1920 x 1200 Pixels. The device comes with 4GB LPDDR4x-3200 RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Under the hood, the device carries an Octa core Mediatek Helio P22T processor ad a 5000mAh battery.

The device has an 8 megapixel primary sensor sensor and a 5 megapixel front camera. Sensors on board include G-Sensor Vibrator, Hall Sensor P-Sensor, L-Sensor Gyroscope. You also get a active pen with the tablet.