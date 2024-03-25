Flipkart Holi Sale: Apple iPhone 14 Plus available with Rs 52,000 discount, Check details

Are you looking for a good discount offer to buy an iPhone then Flipkart has one for you. The Apple iPhone 14 Plus is currently available with a massive discount on Flipkart. The e-commerce giant is currently offering the device at a much cheaper price with over 50,000 discount on the iPhone as part of the Holi sale.

However, there are some conditions you need to fulfill if you want to save up to Rs 52,000 in discount. The device has a launch price of Rs 89,900. It can be purchased in Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight and Red colour options.

Apple replaced the mini models with the launch of the iPhone 14 Plus. The device features mostly similar specifications as the Apple iPhone 14 but it comes with a bigger display and larger battery.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus Flipkart Holi Sale offer

The iPhone 14 Plus was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 89,900 for the base model. Later the iPhone got cheaper after Apple cut down the price of the device by Rs 12,901 following the launch of Apple iPhone 15 Plus. Flipkart is currently selling the iPhone at just Rs 14,999 in the Holi Sale after Rs 52,000 off.

The device is listed at a discounted price of Rs 66,999 with Rs 12,901 off in Flipkart. In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 2000 off on Citi-branded credit card EMI transactions. The bank offer cuts down the price of the iPhone further to Rs 64,999. To further sweeten the deal, you can choose the exchange offer. Buyers can trade in their older device to get up to Rs 50,000 while buying the iPhone. If you add all the discounts, bank offers, and exchange deal, then the iPhone 14 Plus can be bought at just Rs 14,999 on Flipkart.

The highlights of the Apple iPhone 14 Plus are 5G connectivity, a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, an improved A15 Bionic chip, which is also used in the Apple iPhone 13 Pro models. The device has got a battery that is claimed to last up to 26 hours on a single charge. It features a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP main sensor and an ultra-wide sensor.