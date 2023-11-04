Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Dhamaka deal on iPhone 14, Get it for as low as Rs 12,249! Know how

Flipkart is hosting it’s Big Diwali sale 2023 in India ahead of the festival of lights. The e-commerce is offering irresistible offers on various products including products from Apple. The iPhone 14 is currently available for purchase on Flipkart with a jaw-dropping deal that will let you get the device for as low as Rs 12,249. The device was launched in India at a starting cost of Rs 69,900.

Flipkart Diwali Big Diwali Sale offer for iPhone 14

The iPhone 14, originally priced at Rs 69,900, is currently listed at a price of Rs 55,999. That means the device is getting a flat discount of Rs 13,901.

Apart from this, the e-commerce platform is also offering a combination of card offers and exchange deals that can help to cut down the price of the device further.

Flipkart is providing an extra Rs 1,750 discount for SBI Credit Card holders. With the extra Rs 1,750 discount, the price of the iPhone 14 will be down to just Rs 54,249.

If you want to exchnage your older device then there will be an Exchnage deal for you on Flipkart. The Flipkart is offering a maximum exchnage value of Rs 42,000 on the purchase of a new iPhone during this Diwali Big Diwali Sale. So, if your older device manages to grab the maximum exchnage value then the effective price for iPhone 14 can drop to as low as Rs 12,249.

With these offers and deals, customers can buy a premium device for a much cheaper price during this festive sale on Flipkart.

The Apple iPhone 14 comes with a 6.7-inch display and is powered by a A15 Bionic chip. The boasts 6GB of LPDDR 4X memory and has a dual camera unit housing a 12MP ƒ/1.8 ultra-wide camera and a 12MP ƒ/1.9 wide front-facing camera with fixed focus.

The iPhone 14 also offers Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, supports 5G network, and has a big battery.