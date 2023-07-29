Fire-Boltt Gladiator Plus smart watch with 1.96-inch AMOLED display launched in India

Fire-Boltt has launched its latest smartwatch i.e. Fire-Boltt Gladiator Plus in India and it is offers AMOLED display, rectangular design along with a battery life of up to 7 days. The smartwatch is meant for the customers who are looking for a budget smartwatch under Rs 4000. The smartwatch is offered in silicon/nylon strap as well as in metal strap variants.

Features and Specifications

The Fire-Boltt Gladiator Plus gets a 1.96-inch HD AMOLED display with 410 x 502 pixels resolution. The maximum brightness of the display is 600 nits while the refresh rate is 60Hz. The watch supports multiple watch faces. The rectangular design of the smartwatch reminds us of the Apple smartwatch. Users get Bluetooth function and can access their call history, quick dial pad, contacts through the watch. Some other important features include tracking sleep, SpO2, heart rate and female health. The notifications also include drinking water and sedentary remainder. The other features supported by the watch include notifications, inbuilt games, weather updates, music and camera control.

When it comes to the water-resistant rating, the watch gets IP67 rating. It also offers 115 sports modes. A battery life of 7 days is offered on a regular mode. However, the battery life can be expanded to 20 days in Standby mode.

When it comes to colour options metal strap variants gets Blue, Grey, Silver, Steel Black and Rose Gold colour options. On the other hand, the standard silicon strap variant is available in Black colour option. The nylon variant is offered in Beige, Green as well as Orange variants. Similarly, the silicon strap with holes is available in Ocean Black, Orange, and Ocean Blue colour options.

Price

The introductory price of the silicon and nylon strap variants is Rs 2999. On the other hand, the metal strap variant is offered at an introductory price of Rs 3499. The smartwatch is available on Amazon India official website and Fire-Boltt’s e store.