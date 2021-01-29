Excellent Feature Update on Telegram, Users now can transfer WhatsApp Chats to Telegram

signal whastapp telegram
Image credits: merca2.es

After the New Policy Update on WhatsApp, millions of users are shifting to Telegram and at the same time trying to transfer their WhatsApp Data to Telegram. But they face lots of issues as Telegram didn’t have any importing feature added to it. But now the issue has been resolved as the company has launched a new Back Up feature named Migration Tool for iOS users. Using this tool, the users can import data from WhatsApp or any other Instant Messaging App to Telegram.

This new feature of Telegram is rolled with the app update version 7.4. Of course a new version of update 7.4.1 is was soon released, but nothing has been in news about the Migration tool added in this version of update. With this new update, the users can transfer their entire WhatsApp data to Telegram.

Information about the migration tool has been clearly mentioned in the Telegram 7.4 update with mention, “Move your chat history from other apps (WhatsApp, Line and KakaoTalk) to Telegram”. Though Telegram has officially not revealed anything about the Migration tool in the new update version 7.4.1, but the users have already started receiving it.

How to Backup WhatsApp Data on Telegram

So if you want to backup your WhatsApp data on Telegram, then You have to follow the below given step-by-step guide.

  • Swap any chat from Right to Left and then you will get the More option.
  • There you will get the Export Chat option.
  • On clicking Export Chat, you will be asked to create back up with or without media. Select your preferred option.
  • Then you can create a back up and choose Telegram from the sharing menu and contact to which you want to assign your imported chats.
  • Now You need to choose Import and this will assign your WhatsApp chats to Telegram.
