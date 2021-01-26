After privacy controversy with WhatsApp, many people have started installing Signal Messaging App as an alternative. However, Facebook has postponed its new policy update for three months post this controversy. In the meantime, lakhs of users are found switching from WhatsApp to Signal. But do you think it’s worth it? Let’s see !

Virtual Number

The speciality of Signal App is that it can be used with a virtual phone number. So nobody will come to know your original phone number. Besides, the Signal app doesn’t track your contact list. It verifies OTP through virtual number. But one phone number is required for registration.

Activate the PIN

The Signal Account is not linked from your phone number. Registration of the app is done through a PIN which remains known to the user only. So it becomes difficult to track the Signal user due to this PIN. You can use this by going to Privacy Settings > Registration Lock.

Read Receipts

By going to the Privacy Settings in Signal App, you can activate the Always Relay Calls option and disable Read Receipt option. By doing this, you can hide your address from all.

Screen Timeout

To get rid of irrelevant messages, you need to set the Screen Timeout to at least to one minute. After this setting the app will be locked after one minute and no one else will be able to access your app.

Allow From Anyone

Activate the Allow From Anyone option after visiting Privacy Settings. After this, not everyone will be able to message you. Only those who you want will be able to message you.

Disappearing Message

This feature has recently been added to WhatsApp, but it’s already exiting in Signal. Using this feature, the users can set the message to display for 5-10 seconds, after which your message will be automatically deleted.