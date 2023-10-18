Elon Musk says new users need to pay $1/year to create account on X

The CEO of mega-social media app X (formerly known as Twitter), Elon Musk has confirmed that the platform will start charging new users to create an account. The subscription method is called “Not A Bot”.

Speaking about the new subscription, the company confirmed, “Starting today, we’re testing a new program (Not A Bot) in New Zealand and the Philippines. New, unverified accounts will be required to sign up for a $1 annual subscription to be able to post & interact with other posts. Within this test, existing users are not affected.”

“This new test was developed to bolster our already successful efforts to reduce spam, manipulation of our platform and bot activity, while balancing platform accessibility with the small fee amount. It is not a profit driver. And so far, subscription options have proven to be the main solution that works at scale,” it added.

Presently, the “Not A Bot” method is being implemented in two countries presently-New Zealand and the Philippines.

Confirming about the news subscription, Musk tweeted, “Read for free, but USD 1/year to write. It’s the only way to fight bots without blocking real users. This won’t stop bots completely, but it will be 1000X harder to manipulate the platform.”