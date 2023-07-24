Elon Musk changes Twitter logo to ‘X’, Meme fest starts

Twitter-owner Elon Musk has changed the micro-blogging site’s logo from the Blue bird to ‘X’ on Monday. He has chosen a minimal decorative X symbol as the new Twitter logo.

He announced that “X.com” now directs to “twitter.com”. Earlier, the Tesla-owner revealed about the logo change and said that the ‘interim X logo will go live later today.

Speaking about the logo change he tweeted, “Not sure what subtle clues gave it way, but I like the letter X.” He also shared an image of himself, where he was making an x sign with his hands.

Musk revealed his thoughts about changing the Twitter logo on Sunday via tweet. He said, “soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds”. He also shared a video highlighting the ‘X’ logo. Later, he also kicked off a poll asking users if he should change the default platform colour to black.

Apart from this, the billionaire has also revealed that once the platform changes its name, a tweet will be called “an X”. When a user asked if users will now be called “Xers”, the tech billionaire said: “We will have no name.”

When technology influencer Marques Brownlee tweeted, “I’m still gonna call it Twitter”, Musk replied: “Not for long.”

On the other hand, Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino has also shared the new and posted a tweet with a short video of the new logo. She tweeted, “X is here, Let’s do this.”

She further mentioned that the company has already started to improve the X over the past 8 months through rapid feature launches.

In April, the Twitter-owner had replaced the blue bird homepage logo with the “Doge” meme. Later, it was changed to the original blue bird logo.

It seems the change of the Twitter Logo to ‘X’is Elon Musk’s first step towards his all-time goal of creating an all purpose app ‘X’.

The change of the Twitter logo has led to the start of a meme fest all over the micro-blogging site. The netizens were seen bidding farewell to the blue bird logo. While some other wanted to save the bird logo.

One user wrote,Yo @elonmusk, please keep the Birb logo. We got feelings, you know! #SaveTheBirbLogo.