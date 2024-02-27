Did you know it is possible to check weather on Google Maps? Here’s how

While Google Maps give us a long list of offerings, did you know that it also has the feature for weather forecasting? With this feature, people can know about the weather feature of any place across the globe.

This feature can especially come handy for the people who are seasoned travelers, or weather enthusiast. If you are someone who is planning a trip to a far off location, you can use this feature to plan your trip accordingly.

Below mentioned are the steps on how to find out about the weather using Google Maps:

Open Google Maps on your device.

Search of the location of your preference.

On Phone: Check the top right corner. On Desktop: Check the top left corner.

Therein, you will notice a weather icon on display. This will be showing the real time weather of the chosen location.

Click on the icon to expand it. Therein, you will see the weather forecast of the location for the upcoming days.

It is noteworthy mentioning that details like wind speed, humidity, and other related information will also be available.

It is to be noted that this is not the only way available to access the feature. You can also find out about the weather of a location directly from the search tab. For this, users first need to open Google maps on their phone.

In the search bar space, they can type ‘weather [place]. For example, “Weather Bhubaneswar.” Upon searching this, they will receive the weather information of the chosen location and also the forecast for a few days ahead.

However, it is to be kept in mind that accuracy and correctness of the information provided by Google Maps might vary from place to place.

