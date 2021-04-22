Smart TV manufacturing company Daiwa has launched new 50-inch Smart TV in India. The Smart TV is named ‘4K UHD Smart TV D50162FL’ and boast of a frameless display.

The company has priced the TV at Rs 39,990 and will make it available to the customers at leading retail stores throughout the country.

Check the details about the Smart TV below

Operating System: The Smart TV runs on an Android 9-based Cloud TV-certified AOSP OS. The TV runs on BigWall UI on top.

Sound: The Smart TV has in-built speakers (20W) with a surround sound audio. The TV gets a Bluetooth connectivity which allows users to connect headphones. The Smart TV is equipped to receive voice commands from the users in order to give then easy access to their favourite content.

Display: The 4K UHD Smart TV D50162FL has a 16:9 aspect ratio, refresh rate of 60Hz and a contrast ratio of 10,00,000:1.

Hardware: The Smart TV is powered by A55 quad-core CPU and Mali-G31 MP2 GPU. The Smart TV gets 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. Other connectivity features include Bluetooth, three HDMI ports, two USB ports and headphone jack.

Other Features: The Smart TV gets certifications for streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, and many more. The TV also supports screen mirroring on both Android and iOS devices. Additionally, users can use their smartphone as an Air Mouse.

Dimensions: The Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV D50162FL measures 1,120mm x 80mm x 650mm (length x width x breadth) and weighs around 9kg.