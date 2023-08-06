ChatGPT threat to professional world! 22-Year-old Kolkata student losing job to ChatGPT, Income down 90%

ChatGPT has started to take away the jobs of professionals like copywriters, ghostwriters, and other similar persons who are relying on these jobs to earn a living. In such a case, a 22-year-old student from Kolkata has claimed that her income has dropped to 90 per cent due to the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT. She revealed that ChatGPT has changed her life after it’s launch.

According to New York Post, the degree student, Sharanya Bhattacharya, was working as a ghostwriter and copywriter for a creative solutions agency while studying, but now her writing assignments have reduced significantly, and the company has not provided any explanation for the lack of work. She used earn just over $240 (approximately Rs 20,000) a month. However, her life changed after ChatGPT was launched in November last year.

She revealed that her workload was reduced to just one or two articles per month by late 2022 and the company did not provide any explanation for the lack of work. So she suspected that the firms who used to commission her work began to rely on AI ChatGPT to cut costs.

According to Bhattacharya, the reduction in my workload has dropped her income to just 10 per cent of what she used to earn. This has also impacted her mother, a 45-year-old mother, who sells sarees.

She said that she and her family suddenly had to “cut back” on living expenses as the cashflow slowed. It has “been extremely rough,” she said. The d=reduced income has caused them to even monitor how much food they eat, and to stop doing things like going out to eat. Now they only go out to eat once every couple of months now as they had to focus the money on the necessities, like food and bills, to make sure we can live fine.

The student said that now her life is “extremely uncertain” as she faces potential unemployment. “This is how I earn my living whilst also studying, I was devastated when I started receiving less and less work,” she explained. This has made her anxious, feeling lost, and she even had having panic attacks. “It has not been a very good past couple of months for me,” she added.

Ms Bhattacharya also pointed out the huge difference between human-produced and AI-generated content and urged companies to consider who is affected by mass job cuts.

She said that there are a lot of good copywriters not just in India but around the world that are being affected by the ChatGPT. The 22-year-old said that “I hope there will be a way in the future where humans can incorporate AI with their copyrighting skills to work together to yield overall, better results.”