CERT-In issues high risk warning for Google Chrome users

Indian Government’s Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) recently issued a high warning alert for people using Google Chrome. Operating under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, CERT-In has pointed out several risks within specific versions of Google Chrome.

This warning is to alert users about the potential risks of using Google Chrome. As per the warning to Google Chrome, users might encounter several security issued which are likely to compromise their sensitive information.

These risks include phising attacks, data breaches, and malware infections. All these reasons make it important for the users to be cautious and take necessary steps in order to protect their devices from getting hacked.

Google Chrome has multiple issues in its security and privacy management which could give way to hackers to take control of your computer. These issues exist in several areas of Chrome, including prompts, Web payments API, SwiftShader, Video, and WebRTC.

The official handle of CERT-In posted a note regarding the warning against Google Chrome users on microblogging site ‘X.’ The most concerning part about this issue is that an attacker could exploit the gaps in Google Chrome by tricking you into visiting a malicious website. Once a user falls into the trick, the hacker will immediately get a control over your computer and steal your personal information.

CERT-In has further mentioned the affected versions of Google Chrome containing these gaps and issues. These include:

Google Chrome version prior to 11.0.5790.170 for Linux and Mac

Google Chrome version prior to 11.0.5790.170/.171 for Windows.

Users using these versions of Google chrome are advised to take immediate action in order to safeguard their systems. You can safeguard your systems by simply updating Google Chrome to its latest version as soon as possible. It is to be noted that Google has already released an update so as to fix these issues.