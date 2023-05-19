Budget phone Nokia 105 (2023) and Nokia 106 4G With UPI Support launched in India

Nokia 105 (2023) and 106 4G has been launched in India with built-in Unified Payment Interface (UPI) technology for easy payment. The low-end budget phone will be available in India starting May 18 on Nokia’s official website.

UPI, which was first introduced in 2016, is used widely across the country. However, these are limited to smartphones only and an app has to be loaded to use UPI. Nokia launched these smartphones to provide UPI payment services in a low-end budget phone with the UPI 123PAY, which is NPCI’s instant payment system for feature phones that allows users to make purchases in a safe and secure manner.

Let’s check out the price and specifications of the Nokia 105 (2023) and Nokia 106 4G.

Nokia 105 (2023) and Nokia 106 4G Price in India, Availability

The Nokia 105 (2023) is priced at Rs 1,299 in India. The phone will be available in Charcoal, Cyan and Red colour.

On the other hand, the Nokia 106 4G will retail for Rs 2,199 in the country and will be available in Charcoal and Blue colour options.

Both phones will go on sale starting May 18 in India. Currently, Nokia has only listed 105 (2023) on its official India website.

Nokia 105 (2023) specifications

The Nokia 105 (2023) comes with a 1.8-inch display with a QQVGA resolution and packs a 1,000mAh battery. The company has claimed that it will provide 12 hours of talk time and 22 days of standby time. It boots on the Series 30+ (S30+) operating system specially designed for Nokia feature phones. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a micro-USB port for charging. It has an in-built FM radio, UPI Support, and IP52 certified for water resistance. However, the device is limited to 2G connectivity.

Nokia 106 4G specifications

The Nokia 106 feature phone supports 4G connectivity and features a 1.8-inch display with a QQVGA resolution. It has an increased battery capacity compared to the Nokia 105 (2023). It boots on the Series 30+ (S30+) operating system. Nokia offers a 1,450mAh battery in the phone, which is said to last a couple of weeks on standby mode. the Nokia 106 4G also has an in-built FM radio, and an MP3 player.

It has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a micro-USB port for charging. It comes certified with IP52 for water resistance.

How does the UPI support work on Nokia 105 and Nokia 106 4G ?

The new Nokia – 105 (2023) and 106 4G an inbuilt UPI 123PAY functionality. This UPI support allows the feature phone users to make transactions using four different technologies including calling an IVR (interactive voice response) number, app functionality in feature phones, missed call-based approach and proximity sound-based payments.