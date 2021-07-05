BSNL extends validity of Rs 699 prepaid plan, check details here

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced extension of Rs 699 prepaid plan for its customers. The plan will now be available for BSNL customers till the end of September 2021.

This plan is meant for persons who make a lot of calls on a daily basis along with a regular data use. However, it is important to note that this plan is limited to the Kerala Circle. It is expected that the availability of the plan will be extended to the rest of India very soon.

This plan was first reported by Kerela Telecom. According to the Rs 699 prepaid plan, users get a daily 0.5GB high-speed internet after which the speed decreases to 80 kbps. Users also get the benefit of unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day with validity of 180 days. However, after September 2021, the validity of the pack will be reduced to 160 days.

How to activate the Rs 699 pre-paid plan

Open SMS app in you smartphone

Type PLAN BSNL699

Send it to 123

Alternate process of recharging the plan

Open dialer of your smartphone

Type *444*699# USSD short code

The BSNL users should keep in mind that they have a balance more than Rs 699 in their account before recharging the plan. The service provider is also offering free 4G SIM cards to new customers as well as MNP port-in customers.