Here’s how you can check whether someone has blocked you on WhatsApp

Many WhatsApp users always wonder whether they are blocked by one of their contacts but they cant know the answer as WhatApp does not let us know directly when we are blocked by one of our contacts.

The company does not shows if the user is blocked or not due to privacy concerns but you can always know if someone has blocked you on WhatsApp by simply following some simple indicators.

The Facebook-owned app has a few indicators to check if someone has blocked you on the app. However, you should note that it may not be correct sometimes.

Checking for profile photo

If you are blocked by someone on WhatsApp then you may not be able to view their updated profile picture. That means you will be able to view the person’s profile picture before you are blocked but after that you cant see their updated profile picture.

Checking Last Seen/ Online Status

If the profile picture indicator does not work or you then you can try checking their last seen or online status in the chat window and if they have blocked you then you cant see their updated last seen time. However, it is possible that the person may have disabled it from settings.

Calling the contact

Another way of ascertaining if you are blocked by someone is by calling them through the app. If you are blocked then how many times you called the call wont go through. You will only see a Calling message when you’re placing the call.

However, it is also possible that the person does not have any internet connection at that time.

Sending a message to the contact

If you are blocked by one of your contacts then you cant send them any message as the message wont go through. The message wont show the double blue checkmark, it will only show a single checkmark.

Creating a group on WhatsApp

You cant add a contact, who have blocked you to any group and if you try going through with the process of making the group will result in only you in that group.

