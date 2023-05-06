BSNL data vouchers that can come be useful when you are running out of daily data limit

Bharat Sanchar Nigam limited (BSNL) is known among its users for a reliable network not only in urban localities but also in rural localities. The prices of the data vouchers by BSNL start as low as Rs 13 and go till Rs 398.

We have mentioned every data voucher below offered by BSNL.

Mini 13

The data voucher offers 2GB data for 1 calendar day and is applicable on your existing plan.

STV 94

Users get 3GB data for a period of 30 days in this plan. Users also get 200 minutes of voice calls (local/national) in this plan.

STV 97

Users get 2GB data/ day for a period of 15 days in this plan. Users also get unlimited voice calls (local/national) in this plan and a subscription to Lokdhun content.

DataTSunami 98

Users get 2GB data/ day for a period of 22 days in this plan. Users also get EROS NOW entertainment services in the plan.

Data WFH 151

Users get 40GB free data for a period of 28 days in this plan.

DataSTV 198

Users get 2GB data/ day for a period of 40 days in this plan. Users also get subscription to Lokdhun content along with Challenges Arena mobile gaming service for free.

Combo STV 199

Users get 500MB data plus talk value 150 plus [email protected]/SMS. The call rate in the plan is 25p/min.

Data WFH 251

Users get 70GB free data for a period of 28 days in this plan.

STV 398

Users get 120GB data for a period of 30 days in this plan. Users also get unlimited voice calling along with 100 SMS/ day in the plan.