Samsung Fab Grab Fest: Check these amazing smartphones during the sale

Samsung is offering some amazing discount on its smartphones during the Samsung Fab Grab Fest which is currently live. Users get some amazing offers on electronic items including TVs as well as accessories on Samsung’s official website. We have listed some smartphones which get attractive discount during the Fest.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

The prices of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE starts from Rs 30,000 on the official website of Samsung. The listed price of the smartphone (8GB + 128GB) is Rs 31,999. Users get a bunch of offers including HDFC bank discount, Paytm cashback, Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card offers and much more. Users also get exchange benefit on the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE starts from Rs 25,000 on the official website of Samsung. The listed price of the smartphone (8GB + 128GB) is Rs 26,999. Users get a bunch of offers including HDFC bank discount, Paytm cashback, Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card offers and much more. Users also get exchange benefit on the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series also get attractive discount during the Samsung Fab Grab Fest.

Samsung Galaxy S23 starts from Rs 60,000. The listed price of the smartphone (8GB + 128GB) is Rs 26,999. Users get a bunch of offers including HDFC bank discount, Paytm cashback, Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card offers and much more.

On the other hand, prices of Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra start at Rs 85,000 and Rs 1,13,000 respectively.

Some of the other smartphones that are offered with offers are Galaxy F23, M14, F14 and F04 smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy F23 price starts at Rs 13,650 and user can get Rs 1500 bank discount if they prefer to get the device during the sale.

On the other hand, the Galaxy M14, F14 are priced from Rs 13,500 and Rs 12,000 respectively. Similarly, the Galaxy F04 is priced from Rs 7000 on the platform.