Big Billion Days Sale ends tonight: Check some affordable 5G smartphones under Rs 20000

The Big Billion Days Sale is currently live and various smartphones are offered at exciting prices. We have listed some 5G smartphones that get amazing offers during the sale. If you are planning for some 5G devices between Rs 10K –Rs 20K that offer value for money you can pick one from below.

Vivo T2x 5G

The device offers 4GB RAM along with 128GB storage and is priced at Rs 11,999. It gets Rs 6,000 off which is 33 percent off on base price (i.e. Rs 17,999). Users get up to Rs 11,400 off if they exchange their old device. Additionally, you will get bank card discount on selected bank cards too.

Realme 11x 5G

Realme 11x is offered at Rs 13,999 during the sale. An exchange benefit of up to Rs 13,200 is offered on the device. Cashback is also offered on the device.

Important Specs about the device include 6GB RAM, 128 GB ROM, 6.72 inch display, 5000 mAh battery, Dimensity 6100+ Processor and much more.

Motorola G54 5G

This 5G smartphone is offered at Rs 13,999 during the sale. An exchange benefit of up to Rs 13,200 is offered on the device. Multiple bank offers are offered on the device.

Important Specs about the device include 6GB RAM, 128 GB ROM, 6.5 inch Full HD+ display, 6000 mAh battery, Dimensity 7020 Processor and much more.

Poco X5 Pro 5G

The device offers 6GB RAM along with 128GB storage and is priced at Rs 18,499. It gets Rs 7,500 off which is 28 percent off on base price (i.e. Rs 25,999). Users get up to Rs 17,500 off if they exchange their old device. Additionally, you will get bank card discount on selected bank cards too. Important specs include 6.67 inches, Snapdragon 778G SoC, 5000 mAh battery, 108MP primary camera etc.

Realme 11 Pro 5G

Realme 11 Pro is offered at Rs 20,999 during the sale. An exchange benefit of up to Rs 20,100 is offered on the device. Multiple bank offers are offered on the device.

Important Specs about the device include 8GB RAM, 128 GB ROM, 6.72 inch display, 5000 mAh battery, Dimensity 7050 Processor,100MP primary camera and much more.