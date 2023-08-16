Auto Driver flips smartwatch to display QR code for Payment in Bengaluru

The Silicon valley of India i.e. Bengaluru has been in news from time to time due to various reasons but today’s reason will definitely shock you. As a woman completes her ride and takes out her smartphone to pay for the ride, the auto driver flips his smartwatch to show the QR code for payment. The woman captures the process in a picture and later shares it on X. This has left the Internet is in awe about it.

During the peak hours of Bengaluru, a city based woman hired an auto on Namma App. Even though everything about the ride was regular, the mode of payment was something that blew her mind. As she completed her ride and was about to pay through QR code, the driver showed his smartwatch and insisted her to pay through the watch’s screensaver (which was QR code). This shocked her as usually auto driver’s point towards laminated card containing the QR code.

“Today I met namma Tony Stark in @nammayatri. Asked my auto driver for the QR code. Man flipped his hand and showed me his smartwatch. Turns out he’s saved the QR code as his smartwatch screensaver. So much swag, @peakbengaluru,” she wrote.

“That’s why it’s called the Silicon Valley of India. There must be something unique,” said a user.

“I absolutely love hearing and telling these little observations that I have only experienced in Bangalore,” a user replied. “I love to take autos and hear their stories heart out. It’s wonderful!” said another X user.

