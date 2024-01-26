Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro now on sale in India; Know details here

After unveiling the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro a month ago, the company has initiated the sale of the smartphone in India. The Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro sale is now live across Vijay Sales and the manufacturer’s Indian website.

Price and Variants

The Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro is available in two memory options- 16GB/512GB and 24GB/1TB. The 16GB RAM variant costs Rs 94,999 while the 24GB variant costs Rs 119,999. The 24GB variant of the smartphone comes bundled with the ROG AeroActive Cooler X. The accessory can be purchased separately by paying extra Rs 5999. Users only get a single Phantom Black colour in the model.

Specifications

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro runs on the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and offers Android 14 out of the box. The smartphone packs a 6.78” FullHD+ LTPO AMOLED display. Users get 165Hz refresh rate on the smartphone. The device offers a 5500 mAh battery along with 65W wired charging. In India we get a 30W wired charging support.

At the rear, the smartphone offers a 341 Mini-LED matrix. The camera on the rear is a triple camera setup and offers a 50MP primary camera. The other cameras on the device include 32MP telephoto lens and 13MP ultrawide lens. The front camera is 32MP lens and can be used for taking selfies and video calls.

Speaking of the Asus ROG Phone 8, it is a basically the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro but without the rear LEDs. It gets an Asus RGB logo on the rear instead. We get the smartphone in two color options-Rebel Grey and Phantom Black. It gets up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.