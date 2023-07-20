Apple working on new AI Chatbot ‘Apple GPT’ to rival Open AI’s ChatGPT

Apple is reportedly testing it’s own generative artificial intelligence (AI) model. The AI chatbot is called ‘Apple GPT.’ As per reports, the tech giant has also developed it’s own framework, known as “Ajax”, to create large language models (LLMs).

However, the iPhone maker had not made any announcement regarding this AI Chatbot. Google parent company Alphabet and Microsoft has already stepped into the AI madness with their own apps.

While the news brought the Apple shares to new height, the shares of Microsoft, Nvidia and Alphabet dropped more than 1 percent.

Though, Apple has not made any announcement regrading an AI app. The company was seen dabbling with AI in some of it’s products. It had incorporated AI in Apple Photos, on device texting, and the mixed-reality headset Vision Pro.

Apple’s core AI product, voice assistant Siri, has also stagnated over the years.

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple has assigned several teams for the development of the latest AI product. The project is led by John Giannandrea, the company’s head of machine learning and AI, and Craig Federighi, Apple’s top software engineering executive.

The Apple GPT will is currently being tested internally withing it’s employees. The AI tool can reportedly summarize text and answer questions based on data it has been trained with. As poer the employees, the tool essentially replicates Bard, ChatGPT and Bing AI, and works as a web application.

Apple does not yet have a concrete plan for the tools it is developing, but it is aiming to make a significant AI-related announcement next year, according to the report.