Apple to launch latest AirPods with USB-C charging port with iPhone 15 on Sep 12

Apple is all set to launch its next iPhone 15 series at a mega event on September 12. Th tech giant will likely introduce the next-gen AirPods with USB-C charging port at the event. Th iPhone 15 series will include the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, (could also be called as the iPhone 15 Ultra).

The launch of the AirPods with USB-C charging port has been suggested by renowned Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo. He said that Apple is preparing to launch the new AirPods with a USB-C charging case during the September 12th event. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 series is also expected to arrive with USB-C charging port.

However, the analyst did not reveal whether it’s the regular AirPods or the AirPods Pro that will have the USB-C charging port case. There is no specific details about the new AirPods.

Earlier this year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C will launc in the near future. The iOS 16.4 developer beta version also hinted towards the same. However, as most of the reports about the AirPods Pro 2 majorly hinted at the possibility of only an upgrade to the charging case. So, the tech giant might not make any changes to the core features.

Kuo further hinted that the AirPods 2 and AirPods 3 might not receive the USB-C treatment. That means the USB-C port feature will most likely be exclusive to the ‘Pro’ model. These clues point toward a scenario where the focus is solely on refreshing the charging case for the AirPods Pro, without any significant feature upgrades. At the end, all of this are speculation, the exac details will be known after it’s launch.

Meanwhile, reports have suggested that Apple Watch 9 series could also be unveiled at the iPhone 15 series launch event.