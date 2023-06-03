Apple to introduce new exciting updates for Apple Watch at WWDC 2023

Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is scheduled to commence on June 5 at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino. The tech giant is expected to unveil some highly-anticipated exciting technology, devices, and more. The event will kick-off with a keynote presentation by Apple CEO Tim Cook, followed by a series of online developer sessions throughout the week.

Apple will be unveiling of new headset and the introduction of xrOS specifically designed for the headset along with iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS at the event.

Renowned tech analyst Mark Gurman from Bloomberg has revealed that watchOS 10 is expected to deliver substantial software improvements, making it one of the most significant updates in recent years.

Additionally, Apple will reportedly make notable changes to the interface, including the reintroduction of widgets. These enhancements will enable users to conveniently access a wide range of information, such as activity tracking and weather through simple scrolling, eliminating the need to open individual apps.

Apple recently rolled out watchOS 9.5.1 in a new update with bug fixes and overall improvements for the Apple Watch. However, the update does not have any Security update. The latest update has a size of 91.8MB. Users can install the update by going to the Settings app on their Apple Watch or through the Watch app on their iPhone. Apple has also introduced watchOS 9.5 with a new Pride watch face exclusively for the year 2023.

Apple is set to reveal watchOS 10, which will likely bring substantial enhancements to the Apple Watch. The WatchOS will specific focus on widgets. Moreover, the new features is said to be available for eager users in the initial beta versions of watchOS 10 starting from Monday. Apple might release the public version of watchOS 10 in September.

As per reports, the company is expected to offer most changes in the watchOS update. However, the device will not receive any significant updates in the hardware front. The primary focus will be on enhancing the operating system, making it the key aspect to look out for when it comes to the Apple Watch this year.